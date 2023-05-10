No phones: Garth Brooks bans phones for upcoming Las Vegas residency

No phones FILE PHOTO: Singer Garth Brooks attends a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees. Phones will have to be locked up at Brooks' upcoming Las Vegas residency. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

If you have plans on seeing Garth Brooks in concert during his upcoming Las Vegas residency, be prepared. You will not be able to take selfies, photos or videos to document the show.

>> Read more trending news

Ticketmaster has announced in an email that the “Plus ONE” concerts will be a “phone-free experience,” KLAS reported

This isn’t the first time Brooks has had a phone ban. He had two performances at Dolby Live in 2022 where concertgoers had to lock them up in cases, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The venue isn’t just going to trust that fans will keep their phones in their pockets. The phones will be locked in Yondr cases.

“In our hyperconnected world, we provide a haven to engage with what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with. In physical space and real time,” Yondr says on its website.

There will be areas set aside where concertgoers can use their phones but they will have to be locked up again before going back into the performance.

If you must have photos to remember the night, there will be professional photos from the show that will be available via QR codes.

Brooks is not the first entertainer to bar cell phones during events.

Variety reported that Jack White and Dave Chappelle have also had phones put under lock and key.

So have Madonna, Bruno Mars, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Mulaney and Bill Burr, the Review-Journal reported.

Yondr even held the Over Yondr Festival last June where audiences had to go mostly phone-free for three days, Variety reported.

Brooks’ “Plus ONE” residency runs through mid-December at Caesars Palace. He opens May 18, the Review-Journal reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group