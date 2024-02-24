No winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing; jackpot climbs to $563 million

No winner in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing; jackpot climbs to $563 million

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $525 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

Friday’s winning numbers were 4-6-40-41-60 and the Mega Ball number was 11, Mega Millions officials said.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $563 million.

How much money will you get after taxes if you will the Mega Millions jackpot?

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $265.4 million lump sum payment.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

