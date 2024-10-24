From Noah to Olivia, 2024′s most popular baby names released

Five week old sleeping boy and girl fraternal twin newborn babies. They are wearing crocheted pink and blue striped hats.

Top baby names for 2024 FILE PHOTO: What are the top baby names this year? (Katrina Elena Trninich/katrinaelena - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The year still has a few more months, but BabyCenter announced the most popular baby names for 2024.

Once again Olivia and Noah are the top girl’s and boy’s names this year.

The group said that nearly all of the names were the same as 2023, except Ellie which is appearing on the list for the first time, while Asher returns to the top 10 list on the boy’s side.

Top 10 girl’s names:

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Emma
  4. Sophia
  5. Charlotte
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Mia
  9. Ellie
  10. Luna

Top 10 boys’ names:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Mateo
  6. Lucas
  7. Levi
  8. Ezra
  9. Asher
  10. Leo

There are a few names that finally made it into the top 100 names including No. 79’s Walker, No. 84’s Bennett and No. 100 Adriel for boys and No. 90 Ember and No. 96 Oakley for girls, according to BabyCenter.

With new names cracking the 100 list, that means some have dropped off including for girls — Sarah, Eva and Jasmine — while Kayden, Dominic and Aaron left the list for boys.

