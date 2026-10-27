Noah Wyle named Sexiest Man Alive

Noah Wyle
People's Sexiest Man Alive 2026 FILE PHOTO: Honoree Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios on October 11, 2026, in Burbank, California. People magazine selected Wyle as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors) (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Bo)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

People magazine has named “The Pitt” and “ER” star Noah Wyle as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.

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The actor said he initially thought his selection was a joke.

“I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” he said in the magazine’s feature article.

But it was his wife who made him realize he was chosen for the annual honor.

“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” he said.

People noted this is not the first time they have chosen him as a sex symbol. He, along with his “ER” castmates, including Sexiest Man Alive two-time honoree George Clooney, was featured in the magazine’s “Sexy Men of ‘ER’” issue.

Wyle has thoughts on what his former co-star will think now that he’s joined him as Sexiest Man Alive.

“I think he’ll be amused and feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age,” Wyle said.

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