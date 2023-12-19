Norman Lear’s cause of death released

Cause of death released FILE PHOTO: Norman Lear in the Heineken Green Room at Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T at The Roosevelt Hotel on November 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for New York Magazine) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for New York Magazi)

The cause of death for legendary television producer Norman Lear has been released.

The producer of such shows “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” died on Dec. 5 from cardiopulmonary arrest, more commonly known as cardiac arrest, TMZ reported. He also had congestive heart failure listed as an underlying cause.

Lear died at his home at the age of 101, Entertainment Weekly reported.

His official Instagram account announced Lear’s death in a post that read in part, “Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him,” People magazine reported.

Lear’s shows were the cornerstone of television viewing in the 1970s, earning him 17 Emmy nominations and six wins.

His son-in-law, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, told CBS Mornings that the family paid tribute to Lear by singing the theme songs from his sitcoms and a Broadway hit as he passed.

“The family was gathered around the bed; he was very comfortable and resting peacefully, and we did what we knew he would want us to do,” LaPook said. “We were singing songs from ‘Les Mis,’ which he loved, and also some of the songs from his TV shows.”

LaPook is a chief medical correspondent for CBS News .

The doctor said he was emotional when singing the theme from “The Jeffersons.”

“I kind of held it together, [but] then we were singing ‘movin’ on up to the East Side’ and I heard myself saying ‘to a deluxe apartment in the sky,’ I just lost it,” he said. “Because he’s going to some deluxe apartment in the sky.”

