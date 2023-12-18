Notre Dame Cathedral gets rooster weathervane back as part of restoration after 2019 fire

FRANCE-ARCHITECTURE-HERITAGE-RELIGION-CHURCH-RENOVATION This photograph taken on December 16, 2023 shows the new golden rooster containing relics before it is installed atop the spire of Notre Dame cathedral as part of its reconstruction, in central Paris. The golden rooster, designed by architect Philippe Villeneuve, contains relics saved from the fire that struck the monument on April 15, 2019, and a document with the names of those working on its reconstruction. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — A replica of Notre Dame’s golden rooster weathervane has been fitted to the new spire by a huge crane and a host of workers in a significant moment of the Paris landmark’s restoration.

The new golden rooster, designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, has been reconceived as a phoenix with flaming feathers to symbolize the resilience of the great building as it rises again after the devastating fire in April of 2019, according to AP. The rooster is a national symbol of France, the BBC reported. The ancient cathedral is one of the most archetypal buildings in Paris, with parts of it dating back to 1163.

The original weathervane was recovered from the wreckage but was damaged beyond repair by the blaze, which destroyed the spire and roof but left the rest of the building mostly intact, according to the BBC. Villeneuve was inspired by the original rooster’s survival, which he described as “a ray of light in the catastrophe,” AP reported.

The cathedral is scheduled to reopen next year.



