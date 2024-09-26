NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ phone seized in investigation; federal agents search residence

Residence searched FILE PHOTO: Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability along with members of his staff at City Hall on July 30, 2024 in New York City. The New York Times reported that Adams has been indicted by a grand jury. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Federal agents have searched Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, hours after news that Adams was indicted by a grand jury.

Agents seized Adams’ phone in the predawn raid, The New York Times reported.

Mayor indicted Federal agents search Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City, on September 26, 2024, after Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The raid was part of the investigation into corruption allegations where Adams was said to have conspired with the Turkish government to bring illegal foreign money into his campaign, the newspaper reported.

His electronics had been seized almost a year ago as part of the investigation, The Associated Press reported

The federal charges Adams is said to be facing are expected to be announced Thursday. The indictment which was issued by a grand jury, was under seal, Reuters reported.

Adams calls any charges filed against him “entirely false, based on lies,” according to Reuters.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said, according to the AP. “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

Adams said he would remain as mayor of the country’s largest city government despite calls from key Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.



The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.



For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Some people are supporting Adams, saying that he should have due process. Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, said Adams dedicated his life to the city and should have a “presumption of innocence,” the Times reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press secretary said the governor “is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement,” WNBC reported.

Adams, a former police captain, is up for re-election next year. He has several challengers running against him in the Democratic primary, the Times reported.





©2024 Cox Media Group