Officer saves person’s life while out on a date

CINCINNATI — An officer from Cincinnati, Ohio helped save a person’s life while he was out on a date in October.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes while on a date across the Roebling Bridge in October Cincinnati Police Department said in a Facebook post, according to WXIX.

Agbleke noticed someone standing over the bridge’s railing, police said.

Once the Covington Police Department arrived at the scene, Agbleke asked to stay at the scene, WXIX reported. He did just that for a couple of hours. He spoke with the person and was able to talk the person away from the railing to safety, police said.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life. His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team,” police said.

On Thursday, Agbleke was honored with a Distinguished Service Award by the Covington Police Department Chief Valenti for his efforts, the Cincinnati Police Department said.