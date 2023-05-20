Officials: DNA helps identify human remains found in 1991

Officials: DNA helps identify remains found in 1991 A man’s remains that were found over three decades ago in Hernando County, Florida, have finally been identified, officials say. (Hernando County Sheriff's Office/Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man’s remains that were found over three decades ago in Hernando County, Florida, have finally been identified, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that the remains were found by a hunter in the area of Osowaw Boulevard on Nov. 3, 1991.

The sheriff’s office said that the remains seemed to not be involved in a homicide or a reported missing persons case.

The remains were eventually sent to multiple labs to try to identify the person, WFLA reported.

A DNA profile was created on April 4, 2019, at the University of North Texas. The information was added to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), according to the news outlet. However, no matches were found. A few years later, the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology which is part of Parabone NanoLabs received the information and a few months later an identification was made.

The remains were positively identified as Richard Paul Sargent, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators tracked down his family that was believed to be in Massachusetts last July with the help of the Massachusetts State Police as well as the Yarmouth Police Department.

Sargent would have been 63 years old when his remains were found, WFLA reported.

Investigators learned that Sargent was a Vietnam veteran. According to the sheriff’s office, the American Red Cross worked to ship his remains to a Massachusetts funeral home.

There is no evidence that there was any foul play involved, the sheriff’s office said.

“We never stop working behind the scenes to identify remains and, if a crime can be proven, hold criminals accountable. We know that it is important to give family members answers whenever possible, even if their relative went missing decades ago,” Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in the news release. “Although many of these cold cases hit temporary dead ends throughout the years, it is very gratifying when they finally get resolved. I am blessed to work with some very passionate, professional, and dedicated individuals who are patiently working behind the scenes to get answers on dozens of similar cases.”