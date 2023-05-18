Officials: Man dead, 6-year-old child injured after being struck by lightning

Officials: Man dead, 6-year-old child injured after being struck by lightning A man has died and a young boy has been injured after they were struck by lightning Monday evening in Bosque County, Texas, officials say. (Victollio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A man has died and a young boy has been injured after they were struck by lightning Monday evening in Bosque County, Texas, officials say.

Bosque County Sheriff Hendricks on Facebook said deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Services were called about two people who were struck by lightning. Once on scene, first responders found a man and a 6-year-old boy both unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to the hospital, KXXV reported.

The boy was breathing at the scene but was unresponsive, Hendricks said. His current condition is unknown.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” Hendricks said in the Facebook post.

The relationship between the man and the child is unclear.

