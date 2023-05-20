Officials: Woman, 2-year-old son found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Idaho

Idaho deaths: Officials said a woman and her young son were found shot to death at a house in Wallace, Idaho. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WALLACE, Idaho — Officials say a woman and her young son were found shot to death at a house in Wallace, Idaho.

In a statement, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that just before 8:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a house in Wallace, Idaho for a reported death. Once officers arrived at the house, Sheriff Holly Lindsey said they found the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley, 33, and her 2-year-old son with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say early information shows that Lawley possibly killed her son before herself, Lindsey said.

Lawley was believed to be a few months pregnant when she died, officials say, according to KTVB.

“In my 19 years of service for Shoshone County, I’ve never seen the SCSO so somber, so devastated; we shared a lot of hugs, and we shared a lot of tears. Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey said that her office will not be reporting any further on this incident. However, the sheriff’s office says, according to KTVB, that they are waiting for more information from the medical examiner.

No information has been released about what possibly led up to the deadly shooting.