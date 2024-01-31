Olive oil-infused Oleato drinks now available at Starbucks nationwide

Starbucks has released new olive oil-infused drinks nationwide.

The new lineup from Starbucks, called Oleato, includes two new drinks: the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and the Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk, according to Starbucks.

Oleato Golden Foam is also part of the launch, CNBC reported. It is a vanilla sweet cream with Partanna extra virgin olive oil that can be added to any of the drinks at Starbucks. There are also four customizations available for the foam.

In Italian, Oleato means “with oil,” Starbucks said, according to CNBC.

The Oleato line is available at all Starbucks company-owned and licensed stores in the U.S., including in grocery stores, airports and college campuses, the company said. The drinks were first made available nationwide on Tuesday, People Magazine reported.

Oleato drinks are also available around the world at locations in Canada, London, Paris, Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, according to Starbucks.

The new drinks were first launched in a couple of stores in the United States during the past year. The line was launched in Italy last year, and the executive of Starbucks told CNN it was one of the company’s largest launches in years.

For more information about the Oleato line, you can visit Starbucks’ website.

