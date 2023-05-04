Parent accused of hitting high school umpire faces charges

Parent accused of hitting umpire A Florida parent has been accused of hitting an umpire during his son's baseball game last month. (Osceola County Sheriff/WFTV.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida father has been charged after police said he punched an umpire during a high school baseball game last month.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on April 18 at a game being held at Liberty High School near Kissimmee, WFTV reported.

A player had argued with the umpire when the game official told the player to calm down.

But the player’s parent, Jorge Aponte Gonzalez apparently became upset with the 63-year-old umpire, left the bleachers and hit the umpire in the back of the head, knocking him out.

Gonzalez then left the school grounds before a deputy arrived at the scene.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Gonzalez had gotten upset during games before but did not become violent in the past, WFTV reported.

“There’s no reason to take things to this level,” Lopez said in a statement. “This is no way to do this.”

Gonzales is facing charges of battery on a sports official and disruption of a school function, WFTV reported.


