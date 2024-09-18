Perry Farrell Has Apologized And, Hopefully, Is Going To right The Ship, And Keep The Band Going

Perry Farrell in Tampa 2024 (Ethan Dometrius)

By Ethan

In an Instagram story, that I can’t seem to find, Perry Farrell has apologized to Dave Navarro, and the rest of Jane’s Addiction, for his on stage behavior in Boston over the weekend.

What this means for the Perry’s immediate future, and the band’s future overall, is yet to be seen. However, knowing that these guys have all been through more than most families ever go through, I’m hopeful that Jane’s Addiction will rise again, and hopefully come back out on the road and play the most killer shows they’ve ever played. Wishing you all the best, Perry!

