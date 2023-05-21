PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka wins 3rd Wanamaker Trophy, 5th major

That winning feeling: Brooks Koepka reacts after winning his third PGA Championship title on Sunday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brooks Koepka came up big at the PGA Championship on Sunday, earning a two-shot victory to win his third Wanamaker Trophy and his fifth overall major title.

Koepka also won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka, 33, had four birdies on the back nine to prevail at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Koepka shot a final-round 67 to finish at 9-under-par 271 and top Scottie Scheffler and Norway’s Viktor Hovland. Scheffler finished with a final-round 65 and 7-under 273 total.

Hovland birdied the final hole to finish with a 68.

Koepka joins a list of 19 golfers who have won at least five majors, according to Golf.com. His third PGA Championship title puts him in the company of Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen, who won the tournament five times; Tiger Woods, who has won it four times; and Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead, who are three-time winners.

Hovland, 25, was in contention throughout the final round, but a double-bogey at the 16th hole after lodging a shot into the bunker dropped him into a tie with Scheffler.

Koepka then birdied the par-4 hole with a slow, curling putt to open up a four-shot lead with two holes to play.

Although he bogeyed No. 17, Koepka safely drove the green at No. 18 and two-putted for the win.

In winning his fifth major championship, Koepka became the first player from the LIV Golf League to win a major. Koepka has been the runner-up in major tournaments four times, including last month at the Masters, when he was unable to hold onto a two-shot lead entering the final round.

Koepka held a one-shot lead over Hovland and Canada’s Corey Conners entering Sunday’s final round. Koepka had shot consecutive rounds of 4-under-par 66 heading into the final 18 holes.

Koepka, who has also won a pair of U.S. Open titles, frittered away a two-shot lead at the Masters last month. Earlier this week, he called it “choking,” ESPN reported.

Hovland was second at last month’s Masters and was the runner-up at the British Open last summer.

Michael Block, a 46-year-old club pro, finished off a memorable week with a final-round 71 to finish at 281. Block had the first hole-in-one by a club pro at the PGA Championship since 1996, acing the par-3 15th hole. He also had the best 36- and 54-hole position by a club pro since 1988.

Block parred the 18th hole and got a hug from playing partner Rory McIlroy, capping off his final round.

