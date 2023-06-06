PGA Tour, LIV Golf to merge

Officials on Tuesday announced that the PGA Tour will merge with its Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf following a “landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf.”

The PGA Tour, the European tour called DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — which owns LIV Golf — signed an agreement to create a “new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players,” PGA Tour officials said in a statement.

The new entity has yet to be named.

As part of the agreement, all involved groups agreed to drop pending litigation against each other.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Tuesday.

“Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.”

