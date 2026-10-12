Philadelphia police officer fatally shot; suspect in custody

Shane Seiber died after he was shot three times on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA — A 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department was fatally shot on Saturday when a man opened fire while the officer and his partner were responding to a 911 call, authorities said.

Shane Seibel, 40, was shot three times at the West Philadelphia residence, WPVI reported. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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“He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a news conference Saturday.

Seibel was a father of two.

Seiber’s partner, a 33-year-old officer, was shot 12 times and was in stable condition, Bethel said.

The wounded officer is a nine-year veteran of the police force, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officer slain in West Philadelphia shooting was a father of two and a 10-year veteran of the force https://t.co/ayCw3grxTe https://t.co/FQsPT3KY9c — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) October 10, 2026

District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the suspect on Saturday afternoon as Eric Lewis, 35, of Philadelphia, according to WPVI.

Lewis is charged with murder and related crimes in connection with Seiber’s death and 10 counts of attempted murder and related offenses for wounding the second officer, according to the Inquirer.

He is also accused of shooting at nine others who rushed to the block to assist the officers.

Lewis was arraigned early Sunday in Municipal Court, where he was also charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, carrying a firearm without a license, and related crimes, according to the newspaper.

According to police, Seibel and his partner were responding to a neighbor’s 911 call of a person with a gun in front of a home on the 100 block of North 52nd Street. When Lewis approached the officers, they allegedly asked whether he lived there.

When Lewis began “yelling and acting aggressively” and a brief struggle ensued, the Inquirer reported.

When the officers tried to see whether Lewis was armed, he allegedly shot them, according to the newspaper.

“This is a brutal, senseless, horrific killing and multiple shooting of another officer,” Krasner told reporters.

Lewis had retreated into an alley after the original shooting, the Inquirer reported. He allegedly shot at other officers who responded to the area.

Lewis was arrested after an hourlong standoff. According to an arrest report. Lewis blamed the officers for coming onto his porch.

“I did what I did because they did what they did,” he said, according to the report. “They had guns, so I had every right to defend myself.”

Lewis is being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, the Inquirer reported. He is represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

Chief Defender Keisha Hudson declined to comment to the newspaper.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said that city officials will be communicating with Seiber’s family.

“I need you to know that your Philadelphia village is here. You are not alone,” she said during a news conference. “We will be by your side, in the midst of it all.”

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