Police: 1 man dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala — A man is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a birthday party Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama, police say.

Birmingham Police Department Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that officers were called out to the 900 block of 47th Street North just after 10 p.m. about multiple people who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman and three men injured.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported the injured to the hospital, WIAT reported. The three men were shot and the woman was not shot but sustained other injuries.

At the hospital one of the three men died from his injuries, the news outlet reported.

The other two men are expected to survive, according to WBRC.

Fitzgerald said it appeared that a birthday party was happening when the shooting occurred. An unknown suspect reportedly showed up and began shooting.

Police say no suspect is in custody yet.