Police: 15-year-old arrested after 6 teens injured in shooting near Juneteenth event in Milwaukee

15-year-old arrested after 6 teens injured in shooting near Juneteenth event in Milwaukee A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is suspected of being the sole shooter in a shooting that happened Monday by a Juneteenth event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MADISON, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is suspected of being the sole shooter in a shooting that happened Monday by a Juneteenth event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

>> Read more trending news

Milwaukee Police Department on Twitter Thursday originally said that the boy was 16 years old but corrected that information.

He was also not injured in the shooting, WISN reported.

The boy was the third person to be arrested in connection with the shooting, according to The Associated Press. Two others were arrested, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Investigators at first believed that one of the two fired a weapon but as of Thursday that was not the case. Both were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the Journal Sentinel reported. Police were called about the shooting just before 4:30 p.m. CDT as the city’s Juneteenth parade was coming to an end.

Police have not released information about why they believe the 15-year-old boy is the lone shooter, the AP reported.

Four of the teens injured were girls or women ages 14 to 18 years old. The two other victims were arrested in connection with the shooting, the AP reported. All six of the victims are expected to survive.

Police say that criminal charges for others who were arrested are pending.

Police believe that the shooting happened following an argument between the teenagers, according to WISN.