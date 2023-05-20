Police: Man admits to killing wife, her parents in Utah; 3 dogs also found dead A man reportedly called police to reportedly confess to the murder of three people in Layton, Utah, police say. (Layton City Police Department/Layton City Police Department)

LAYTON, Utah. — A man reportedly called police to reportedly confess to the murder of three people in Layton, Utah, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Layton City Police Department said just before 10 a.m. Friday, officers received a call from a man who reportedly told them that he killed his wife and her parents.

Officers went out to the house in Layton, according to The Associated Press. At the house, officers found the three bodies, police say. They have been identified as Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73.

The suspect later identified as Jeremy Bailey 34, stayed on the phone with dispatch and later exited the house, police say.

Anastasia Stevens was identified as Bailey’s wife. Becky Stevens was Anastasia’s stepmother, and Donald Stevens was her father, according to the AP. Both were visiting Anastasia Stevens and Bailey from Nevada.

Police said that the family’s three dogs were also found dead.

A possible motive and cause of death have not been released, according to KUTV.