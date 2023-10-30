Police: Man found dead at Colorado amusement park had guns, explosive devices

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A man found dead at a Colorado amusement park on Saturday was armed with several guns, loaded magazines and explosive devices, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old Colorado man, from Carbondale, was found inside the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

The body of the man, who was not identified, was discovered before the park opened Saturday, KMGH-TV reported. The man likely broke into the park by driving up an access road, Sheriff Lou Vallario said. Glenwood Caverns is only accessible to the public by gondola, The Denver Post reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was dressed in black-colored tactical clothing, “with patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement.” The man was “heavily armed” with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple loaded magazines for both weapons.

He was also wearing a ballistic helmet and body armor, the sheriff’s office said. The man also had “multiple” improvised explosive devices.

The Grand Junction Bomb Squad responded to the scene and disarmed the devices, KCNC-TV reported.

“We had the potential for something heinous and gruesome to happen in this community and we were fortunate that it did not occur, but it certainly, for lack of a better term, took away the innocence of our community,” Vallario said on a Zoom call with reporters, according to the Post. “We are extremely lucky he did not fulfill whatever plan he had intended.”

The man’s body was found before the park opened to the public and his death was not related to any of the rides at the park, according to KUSA-TV.

Vallario said a message was left on the wall of a women’s restroom that said, “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves,” The Associated Press reported. Vallario was unable to say for certain if the suspect left the message, according to the news organization.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was closed Saturday and will remain closed for the “time being” as the investigation continues, KMGH reported.

The park, located next to the tourist town of Glenwood Springs, is scheduled to open for its winter season on Nov. 10, KCNC reported.

“This very sad and tragic incident reminds us how much our Glenwood Springs community means to us,” Nancy Heard, the park’s general manager, said in a statement obtained by KCNC. “We appreciate the swift action and thorough work of the Garfield County Sherriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office, as well as the Garfield County All Hazard Response Team and other authorities assisting in the investigation, working together to ensure the park is safe to reopen. Thank you for all you do.”