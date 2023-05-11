Police officer, 13-year-old boy wounded in Florida gunfight

A Lakeland, Florida police officer and a 13-year-old are recovering from wounds after a gunfight Wednesday night, WFTV reports. Police say the teen was involved in two separate gunfights Wednesday according to WFTV.

Both are recovering from wounds in Lakeland, Florida hospitals after a gunfight Wednesday night, WFTV reports.

The incident began when the officer tried to pull over a vehicle suspected of committing a drive-by shooting at a local park. Three individuals fled the vehicle, police said. One of them was armed.

The suspect is charged with shooting the officer, Jaime Smith, during the first exchange of fire as the suspect fled, WFTV reported.

Detectives said the suspect accused of shooting the officer ran toward some nearby apartments where he hid and ambushed the officer.

“As Smith rounded the corner, the 13-year-old was waiting for him in a crouched position with the handgun aimed at the officer and fired one round, at least one round,” Taylor said, the Ledger reports.”The officer returned fire.

“The officer was struck one time in the left foot.”

Smith continued to pursue the suspect. Other police officers began to arrive and assisted in the chase, The Ledger said.

Smith was walking past some bushes as the other officers arrived. The suspect jumped up and ran, and another gunfight ensued, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said.

A second officer, Joseph Jano, who arrived during the second gunfight, drew his weapon and fired at the suspect, Taylor told the Ledger. This time, the suspect was hit several times.

Officers rendered aid to both Smith and the suspect. The 13-year-old, hit in “the lower extremities” and Smith were taken to separate hospitals.

Officials said the officer will be treated and should be released in several days.

Taylor said all three suspects from the drive-by shooting have been identified, and he expects to take the others into custody soon.



















