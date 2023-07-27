Police release artist’s rendition of victim whose remains were found in suitcases

Artist's rendition: The Delray Beach Police Department released a composite sketch of the woman whose remains were found inside three suitcases in the Intracoastal Waterway. (Delray Beach Police Department )

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida on Wednesday released a composite sketch of a woman whose remains were found last week floating inside three suitcases in the Intracoastal Waterway.

>> Read more trending news

The Delray Beach Police Department released an artist’s rendition of what the woman may have looked like, along with photographs of the suitcases, WPEC-TV reported.

One suitcase was a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and the other was a green-and-black polka-dot Charlie Sport bag, according to the television station.

This is an artist rendering of the woman whose remains were found inside 3 suitcases last week along the intracoastal in Delray Beach. The murder victim has not been identified. Please call Delray Beach Police Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874 with tips and information. pic.twitter.com/BJt0rhzdW4 — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) July 26, 2023

The woman has not been identified. Police said she was a brown-haired Caucasian or Latin American between 35 and 55 years old who stood 5 feet, 4 inches tall, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

According to Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly, the woman also had tattooed eyebrows.

The artist’s rendition of the woman also contained a full-body sketch that had similar clothing to what the victim was found wearing, WPTV reported.

“It’s important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist,” Kelly told reporters.

One of the suitcases was floating in the 1000 block of Palm Trail and the other two were found within a few hours just south at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road, Chief Russ Mager told reporters.

Do you recognize this woman or these suitcases? https://t.co/VZqKL9gb2C — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 26, 2023

A construction worker found one of the pieces of luggage with decomposing body parts, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Detectives believe the suitcases were dropped into the Intracoastal Waterway between July 17 and July 20, Kelly said. It was unclear when the woman was killed, according to the newspaper. Her remains were discovered on July 21.