Police: Woman arrested for hitting boyfriend with car following argument, kills him

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A woman is in custody after she reportedly hit her boyfriend with her car in Casa Grande, Arizona over the weekend, police say.

In a news release, Casa Grande Police Department said Shelly Shears, 51, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge. Investigators say that on Saturday just after 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened near Cottonwood Lane and Pinal Avenue, according to KSAZ.

Once officers arrived, they found Billy Stephens, 59, with significant injuries. Police say his girlfriend, Shears was near Stephens at the scene.

Stephens was flown to a hospital in Phoenix where he later died from his injuries, according to KTVK.

Detectives said that Shears and Stephens were arguing before she allegedly hit him with her car, the news outlet reported.

Casa Grande Police Department Detectives and the Critical Accident Investigation Team have taken over the investigation. Charges have been forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office, police say.

Information about the nature of the argument has not been released.