Powerball: Here are the numbers for Monday’s drawing for $543 million

Powerball: The grand prize was at $543 million on Monday night. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With one week left until Christmas, Powerball players are looking for the ultimate gift -- a winning ticket worth $543 million.

The numbers selected Monday night were 5-8-19-34-39 and the red Powerball was 26. The multiplier was 3X.

The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11. There have been 28 consecutive drawings since then without a grand prize winner.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $272.2 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington).

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia).

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio).

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California).

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California).

