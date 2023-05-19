Preakness 2023: When is it; which horses are racing; what are the odds?

Preakness Preview BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: Kentucky Derby winner Mage goes over the track during a training session ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images /Getty Images)

With the Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror, fans will turn their eyes toward the second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

>> Read more trending news

The 148th running of the race is set for Saturday at 7:01 p.m. EDT at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, where seven horses are set to run the 1 3/16-mile course.

The Preakness is the second race in the three races that make up the sport’s Triple Crown, and Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, will be running in the Preakness.

Mage is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the Preakness Stakes odds.

The Preakness was first run in 1873 and is run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The fastest time recorded in the race happened 50 years ago when Secretariat ran track in 1:53.00 in 1973.

Below are the horses set to race Saturday and the odds as of Friday.

Post position, horse, and odds

1. National Treasure - 4-1

2. Chase the Chaos - 50-1

3. Mage - 8-5

4. Coffeewithchris - 20-1

5. Red Route One - 10-1

6. Perform - 15-1

7. Blazing Sevens - 6-1