Prime Day 2026: How to get the best deals

FILE PHOTO: Amazon has announced the dates of its annual Prime Day sales.

It’s the day that bargain hunters have been waiting for. Amazon Prime Day has begun.

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This year, the several days of sales began on June 23 and run through June 26.

The online retailer said that there are “millions of exclusive deals to Prime members across more than 35 categories—including clothing, beauty, kitchen, home, and electronics.”

Prime Day launched in 2015.

How to get the best deals?

Amazon suggests using Alexa to get a Prime Day deals guide that will give you a personalized list based on your shopping history, including why the items were selected.

You can also set deal alerts for specific item types and a target price.

Finally, you can check the price history of items to see up to a year’s worth of pricing changes.

Bonus deals

In addition to the items you’d expect to find during Prime Day, Amazon has a few surprises up its sleeve.

There’s a free grocery sweepstakes, Alexa picks up the tab contest, early screening for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” and a $5 Little Caesars pizza.

How much is Prime?

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take part in the sales. The normal cost for the subscription is $14.99 a month or $139 a year. There are discount memberships for students, young adults and those who qualify for government assistance.

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