Prince George celebrates 12th birthday, palace releases new photo

Prince George
Prince George FILE PHOTO: Prince George of Wales at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. The prince turned 12 on July 22. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince George is almost a teenager.

Read more trending news

The future king of England turned 12 years old on July 22.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo to mark the occasion, which, as CNN described, as “looking happy and relaxed.”

The caption written on X reads “Happy 12th birthday to Prince George.”

On Instagram, the royal family posted a montage of clips showing the oldest George with his sister, Princess Charlotte, 10, and their younger brother Prince Louis, 7.

Typically, the palace releases a photo of the children on their birthdays, which are usually taken by Princess Catherine, but this year, George’s picture was taken by British Photographer Josh Shinner. Shinner took Louis’ 7th birthday photo, released in April, CNN reported.

This is the last year for George at Lambrook School in Windsor. It is the same school his sister and brother attend, People magazine reported.

It is rumored that George will also go to the prestigious Eton College, an all-boys boarding school that his father attended.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!