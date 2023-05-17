Prince Harry, Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic car chase,’ spokesperson says

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend award ceremony NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: (L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for )

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the couple was in a “near catastrophic car chase,” several media outlets are reporting.

>> Read more trending news

Update 12:05 p.m. EDT, May 17: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he didn’t have a full briefing on the incident as of late Wednesday morning, but said that it was “reckless and irresponsible” for anyone to chase someone in the densely populated city, adding that “two of our officers could have been injured,” The Associated Press reported.

Original report: The couple was in New York and the chase involved paparazzi, along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, CNN and Sky News reported.

The Associated Press reported that a half-dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows followed them.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” Sky News reported.

Reuters reported that the alleged paparazzi were driving on sidewalks, running red lights, and driving while taking pictures. No one was injured.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN that paparazzi did follow the royal couple in cars and on motorcycles and scooters.

The scooters and motorcycles did drive on the sidewalk to keep up, the source said. And there were several close calls, including short stops between cars, but no accidents happened, CNN reported the source as saying.

A protective team from the NYPD was following Harry and Meghan in a separate car and had to make evasive maneuvers to get away from the paparazzi, the source told CNN.

The spokesperson said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” adding, “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” CNN reported.

Reuters reported that the Sussexes and Ragland were in a taxi.

Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from being working royals in 2020 and moved to the U.S. because of what they said was media harassment, Reuters reported.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris in 1997. Harry has frequently spoken out about his anger, and has placed the blame on the media for the death of Diana, Reuters reported.

Prince Harry is involved in several court cases in the U.K. where he accused the media of using illegal methods to get information on him and his family, Reuters reported. He is also looking to overturn a decision made by the British government to remove his specialist police protection when he is in the country.

A lawyer made an argument in London court on Tuesday, hours before the chase, saying that he should be able to challenge the decision and pay for his own security, the AP reported.

They were in the city on Tuesday for an awards ceremony. Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual gala, Sky News reported. It was the couple’s first public appearance since the coronation of King Charles III.

News of the chase came hours after a man was arrested, suspected of stalking the couple. Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was seen outside Harry and Meghan’s mansion in Montecito around 2 a.m., TMZ reported. Valdovinos was first placed under citizen’s arrest by the couple’s security at the property’s entrance. Police arrived and took him into custody, charging him with misdemeanor stalking. Valdovinos was released on $2,500 bail.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Harry and Meghan NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen on May 16, 2023 in NEW YORK, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) (MEGA/GC Images)





©2023 Cox Media Group