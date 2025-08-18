Prince William, Princess Catherine moving their family to new home

FILE PHOTO: Prince William, Prince of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC; Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales cross the player's walkway bridge on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. The family is moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, U.K. — The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving.

The royal couple and their three children will be leaving Adelaide Cottage, their home since 2022, for their new residence at Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the BBC reported.

They are relocating after what the news outlet called “a challenging 18 months” after Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatments.

Sources are calling it “a fresh start and a new chapter.”

They will move later this year, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told CNN.

Their current home boasts four bedrooms, while their new home has eight, and will serve as their residence when Prince William becomes king.

The two homes are near each other, with CNN describing it as a stone’s throw.

The family will not have any live-in staff to make the home as private as possible, the BBC reported. Private funds are being used for the move and the prince and princess are paying market rent, as they do at their current home, according to NBC News.

William and Kate lived at Kensington Palace before moving to Adelaide Cottage, NBC News reported. Their offices remain at Kensington Palace.

