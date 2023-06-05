Princess Eugenie announces birth of her second child

Princess Eugenie has second child LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace announced Monday that Princess Eugenie, King Charles III’s niece, gave birth to a boy last week, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

The child is Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s second son. The couple are also parents to August Philip Hawke, 2.

Ernest is the thirteenth great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth born after she died in September.

The baby is 13th in line to the British throne.

The princess, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced the birth Monday on Instagram and revealed the baby’s name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”



