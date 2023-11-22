Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI gave no other details.

The Associated Press reported that the vehicle exploded at a checkpoint.

WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.

The Lewiston and Whirlpool bridges are also closed.

Photos and videos show a security booth that has burn marks on it, the AP reported.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition said it was a crash, CNN reported. But the Niagra Falls mayor’s office said a vehicle was trying to enter the U.S. side of the border.

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson told CNN.

CTV News said there was no word of injuries being reported.

