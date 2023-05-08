Ray Liotta’s cause of death released

Cause of death FILE PHOTO: Actor Ray Liotta speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" panel during Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. Dominican Republic officials have released Liotta's cause of death nearly a year after the actor died. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Deadline)

The cause of death for “Goodfellas” actor Ray Liotta has been released.

Liotta died last May at the age of 67, The Associated Press reported. He was in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie and didn’t wake up on the morning of May 26, his publicist said.

Police were called before 6 a.m. and found him dead in the hotel room he had shared with his fiancee.

Liotta was in the middle of shooting “Dangerous Waters” at the time of his death, E! News reported.

Almost a year after the “Field of Dreams” actor died, TMZ obtained the official report from the Dominican Republic saying that Liotta died from “respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema.” That means he had fluid in his lungs. The report also said he died of acute heart failure.

In addition to the pulmonary and heart issues, Liotta also had atherosclerosis or a thickening of the arteries caused by plack in the lining of the vessels.

The Dominican Republic officials said he died of natural and nonviolent causes, TMZ reported.

Liotta was among a recent group of actors honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star was dedicated on Feb. 24 and was accepted by his daughter Karsen Liotta.

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a news release announcing his star ceremony. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history,”

