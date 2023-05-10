‘Real Housewives” couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann to divorce YONKERS, NY - MAY 06: NFL Player Kroy Biermann (L) and TV Personality Kim Zolciak attend as Kim Zolciak hosts the Kentucky Derby hat contest at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway on May 6, 2017 in Yonkers, New York. ( Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway )

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann will divorce after more than 11 years of marriage, according to Fox News.

Zolciak, 44, filed for divorce on Monday, saying the couple had separated on April 30. According to Fox, Biermann also filed to end the marriage.

The divorce filing was first reported by TMZ.

She is seeking primary custody and joint legal custody of the couple’s four children, 9-year-old twins, and two sons ages 10 and 11, People reported.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Zolciak will begin using her maiden name and will seek spousal support from Biermann, 37.

The couple met at a charity event when Zolciak was on “Real Housewives,” and Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon, was a participant at the event.

Zolciak became famous as a breakout star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” which airs on Bravo. She left “Real Housewives” to be the star of her own show, “Don’t Be Tardy.” That show ran for eight seasons and chronicled her life with Biermann and the couple’s children.

In the past year, the couple has faced financial issues.

The IRS filed federal liens in excess of $1.1 million against the couple, according to Forbes.

The federal tax liens on file are for the tax years 2013, 2017, and 2018, and were assessed in 2019, 2020, and 2023. As of March 30, 2023, they totaled $1,147,834.67. A state tax lien for 2018 worth over $15,000 was also filed by the state of Georgia.

In a notice published in the Fulton County Daily Report on Feb. 15, Truist Bank said the couple’s mansion was scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse on March 7 after the couple reportedly defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

The home was not auctioned off.