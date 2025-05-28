Recall alert: 1.075M Ford vehicles recalled for rearview camera issue

Ford logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than a million vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled more than a million vehicles because of an issue with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 1.075 million cars, trucks and SUVs were part of the recall.

A software error may not allow the image from the camera to appear or if it does, the video could freeze.

The accessory protocol interface module software will be updated either by a dealer or via an over-the-air update for free.

The following vehicles are subject to the recall:

2021-2024

  • Bronco
  • F-150
  • Edge

2023-2024

  • Escape
  • F-250
  • F-350
  • F-450
  • F-550
  • F-600

2022-2024

  • Expedition

2022-2025

  • Transit

2021-2023

  • Mach-E

2024

  • Ranger
  • Mustang

2021-2023

  • Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024

  • Navigator

2023-2024

  • Corsair

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive two letters from the company. The first will be sent on June 16, which will tell them of the safety risk. The second will be sent during the third quarter of 2025 after the software update is available, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions, you can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S49.

©2025 Cox Media Group

