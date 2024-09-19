Recall alert: 10K Polaris ATVs, 3K fuel pump kits, tank assemblies recalled

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 10,000 Polaris ATVs have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 10,000 Polaris ATVs and another 3,158 fuel pump kits and fuel tank assemblies.

The ATVS can leak fuel at the pump flange outlet and could catch fire.

The recall affects certain vehicle identification numbered (VIN) Polaris Sportsman 850, XP 1000 and XP 1000 S ATVs from the 2023 and 2024 model years.

The ATVs came in black, blue, camouflage, crimson, gray, green, red, silver or tan.

They were sold from July 2023 through June 2024 for between $10,600 and $18,000.

“POLARIS” is stamped on the front grille and “POLARIS” and “Sportsman” are on the sides of the ATVs while the VIN is on the ATV’s left rear frame.

The CPSC said certain fuel pump kits with part numbers 2208595 and 2208596 as well as fuel tank assemblies with part numbers 2522378 and 2522379 were recalled. The pumps and assemblies were sold as service parts.

Polaris is contacting registered owners of the recalled ATVs and parts directly. But you’re being told not to use the ATVs and to contact an authorized Polaris dealer to have a free repair completed.

For more information, contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also visit Polaris’ website or contact the company by email.

