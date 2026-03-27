Recall alert: 122K adult bed rails recalled due to entrapment risk There have been reports of two entrapment deaths associated with one model of the bed rails.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of 122,000 adult bed rails due to the risk of entrapment.

The agency said the recall affects Vive Health Bed Rails. People can get trapped in the bed rail or between the rail and mattress, posing the risk of death by asphyxiation.

There have been reports of two entrapment deaths associated with one model of the bed rails. They happened in September 2024. One 97-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Texas, while a 93 -year-old man died at his home in Florida, the CPSC reported.

In all three models are being recalled:

Vive Health Compact Bed Rail, model LVA2009SLV

Bed Rail Collection V, model LVA2097SLV

Vive Health Bed Rail model LVA1024

The bed rails were sold at medical supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon, vivehealth.com and other stores from September 2019 to December 2025 for between $45 and $90.

If you have them, you should not use them and contact Vive Health for a full refund. You’ll be told to write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower parts of the device with a permanent marker and take a photo of the rail, along with the buyer’s name written on a piece of paper and email that information to the company, then throw the bed rail away.

For more information about the recall, contact Vive Health by phone at 800-487-3808, by email or online.

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