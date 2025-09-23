Recall alert: 163K Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer SUV recalled

Jeep close-up and trademark logo.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 164,735 Jeeps because of an issue with the SUV's trim. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chrysler has recalled 164,735 Jeeps over an issue with their trim.

The recall is for some 2022 to 2025 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that trim on the front doors may not have been put on correctly and can come off.

Dealers will inspect and replace the door trim if necessary for free.

Owners will get letters mailed to them about the problem after Oct. 31, but can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s recall number is 77C for this issue.

