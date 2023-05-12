Recall alert: 235K cabinets recalled, can fall from wall

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of kitchen cabinets that can fall from the walls. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 235,000 kitchen wall cabinets.

The cabinets can detach from the wall, posing an impact hazard, the CPSC said in a news release.

The following cabinets were part of the recall:

BrandModel number
Continental CabinetsCBKW3018
CBKW3030
CBKW3036
CBKW3612
CBKW3630
CBKW3636
Hampton BayKW3015
KW3018
KW3030
KW3036
KW3612
KW3630
KW3636

The numbers can be found on the cabinet’s packaging or purchase receipt. They have a stamp on the back of the cabinet that reads “BP300 KW1″ or “BP300 KW2,” the CPSC said.

Since the codes are on the back of the cabinets and can’t be seen once installed, American Woodmark will provide a free repair kit for any recalled cabinet models that were purchased from February 2022 to March 2023. The kit will include brackets, screws and aesthetic covers.

They were sold in a variety of colors including white, brown, gray and natural wood, in several sizes from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high, and retailed for between $80 and $265 depending on the model.

The cabinets were sold at retailers such as Ace Hardware, Allied Building Stores, Cimarron Lumber Supply, Do it Best, House Hasson Hardware, HD Supply, True Value and Wurth Wood Group nationwide.

They were also sold at Home Depot stores online and in the following states and territories:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands (U.S.)
  • Vermont
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia

For more information, you can contact American Woodmark at 888-273-7896 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or reach out to Continental Cabinetry online or Hampton Bay on that company’s website.

American Woodmark is also reaching out directly to known purchasers, the CPSC reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group

    
