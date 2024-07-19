Recall alert: 24K Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners told to park outside, van could catch fire

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, has issued a recall of plug-in hybrid minivans, telling owners of the vehicles to park outside.

The recall involves some 2017 through 2021 Crysler Pacifica hybrids, The Associated Press reported.

About 19,000 vans in the U.S. plus 3,000 in Canada and 1,700 outside of North America have been recalled, Reuters reported.

This is the second recall for some of the vehicles, but the company said they can still be driven.

An investigation is ongoing, but the company said that there is “a rare abnormality” in some battery cells that could cause a fire.

Owners are being told told park outside, away from buildings and not charge them due to the possibility of catching fire.

There have been seven fires in vans that have been recalled. All happened when the vans were off and some were charging, the AP reported.

Engineers are developing a fix that will be a software upgrade that will detect the issue. If the abnormality is found, dealers will replace the battery for free.

Owners will get a letter in the mail telling them to take the van in for service. Owners can also check on the Mopar recall website to see if a van has been recalled. A vehicle identification number or VIN will be needed to search.

©2024 Cox Media Group