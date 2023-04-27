Recall alert: 317K travel irons recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 317,000 travel irons.

The CPSC said the power cords on the Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons can become damaged near where the cord attaches to the iron, called the bushing. The damage could cause the cord to overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard, or if the wires are exposed, could pose a shock hazard.

The following irons have been recalled:

BrandModel numberDate codeSold
SteamfastSF-717January 2008 to March 2017Nationwide in US
SF-720January 2008 to March 2017Exclusively at Bed Bath and Beyond
SF-727January 2017Exclusively at Walmart
Brookstone606335AllExclusively at Brookstone

Owners of the irons are being told to stop using them immediately and to visit the Steamfast or Vornado websites to get a refund for $19.99.

For more information, call 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.


