Recall alert: 367K pounds of Oscar Mayer fully cooked turkey bacon recalled

The USDA FSIS announced the recall of more than 367,000 pounds of turkey bacon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of 367,812 pounds of fully-cooked turkey bacon made by Oscar Mayer.

The turkey bacon could be contaminated with Listeria, with the recall categorized as a Class I.

The following Oscar Mayer turkey bacon has been recalled:

12-oz. vacuum-packed with UPC 071871548601, lot code RS40 and use by dates of 18 JUL 2025 to 02 AUG 2025

36-oz. packages with three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages with UPC 071871548748; lot codes RS19, RS40 or RS42; and use by dates from 18 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025

48-oz. packages with four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages with UPC 071871548793; lot codes RS19, RS40 or RS42; and use by dates from 18 JUL 2025 to 04 SEP 2025.

The turkey bacon was sent to retailers nationwide.

If you have the recalled turkey bacon, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Listeria causes listeriosis, an infection that can affect older people, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, the USDA said.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirth or premature delivery. It can also cause a life-threatening infection in newborns.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

For more information, you can call Kraft Heinz at 800-280-7185 or email the company.

©2025 Cox Media Group