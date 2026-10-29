Recall alert: 375K space heaters recalled

More than 375,000 space heaters are being recalled because they can ignite.

Hundreds of thousands of space heaters were recalled because they can overheat and ignite.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Dreo Space Heaters, model DR-HSH015. In all, more than 375,000 heaters were recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

The ceramic heaters are black and are about 11 1/2 inches wide and 13 inches tall. They came with a remote control.

Only heaters made between April 2025 and January 2026 are being recalled and the manufacture date in a YYYY/MM format can be found on the heater’s underside.

They were sold at Costco stores and online at Dreo, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowes, QVC, Home Depot, and other websites from September 2025 to October 2026 for between $70 and $110.

There have been 17 reports of the heaters igniting, with three causing property damage and one causing a burn to a person’s hand, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled heater, you’re told not to use it and to contact Dreo for a free replacement. The CPSC said you will need to unplug it, cut the electrical cord, and send the company a photo of the cut cord.

For more information, contact Dreo at 833-820-0887, by email, or online.

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