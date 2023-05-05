Recall alert: 39K severe weather doorglass inserts recalled

We’re about a month away from hurricane season and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 39,000 severe weather doorglass inserts because they can become separated from the door and become a risk of injury or property damage.

The inserts were sold under ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brands and were made between May 1, 2022 and Dec. 6, 2022, the CPSC said. the date codes can be found on the bottom corners of the doors.

The inserts were installed in completed doors under the Jeld-Wen brand and sold at Home Depot and Lowes, as well as Zabitat.com from May 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,200 and $2,500.

They have the following model numbers:

Store Model number Home Depot 958012 958045 Lowes 2570445 940039 940040 940041 940042 940043 940044 940045 940072 940073 940074 940075 940078 940079 940080 940081 940117 940119 940122 940123 940124 949935 1076439 1076440 1076442

Owners of the recalled doorglass are being told to contact OLD to arrange for a free repair. The company can be reached by phone at 800-221-2839, email or online.

