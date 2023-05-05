Recall alert: 39K severe weather doorglass inserts recalled

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of doorglass. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

We’re about a month away from hurricane season and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 39,000 severe weather doorglass inserts because they can become separated from the door and become a risk of injury or property damage.

>> Read more trending news

The inserts were sold under ODL, Western Reflections and Kenyon’s Glass brands and were made between May 1, 2022 and Dec. 6, 2022, the CPSC said. the date codes can be found on the bottom corners of the doors.

The inserts were installed in completed doors under the Jeld-Wen brand and sold at Home Depot and Lowes, as well as Zabitat.com from May 2022 through February 2023 for between $1,200 and $2,500.

They have the following model numbers:

StoreModel number
Home Depot958012
958045
Lowes2570445
940039
940040
940041
940042
940043
940044
940045
940072
940073
940074
940075
940078
940079
940080
940081
940117
940119
940122
940123
940124
949935
1076439
1076440
1076442

Owners of the recalled doorglass are being told to contact OLD to arrange for a free repair. The company can be reached by phone at 800-221-2839, email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!