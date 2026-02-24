Recall alert: 43K Tahoes, Suburbans, Escalades recalled over transmission control valves

FILE PHOTO: General Motors has recalled more than 43,700 vehicles due to a transmission control valve issue.

General Motors is recalling more than 43,700 vehicles due to an issue with the transmission control valve.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the transmission control valve may fail and lock the rear wheels in vehicles with 10-speed transmissions with electronic transmission range select or ETRS.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet Suburban

GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon XL

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

All are from the 2022 model year.

Dealers will install new transmission control module software for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of recalled vehicles will receive letters in the mail after March 30, but can contact GM customer service at 888-988-7267, Cadillac customer service at 800-458-8006, GMC customer service at 800-462-8782, or finally, Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020.

You can also search your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website to see if it has been recalled.

