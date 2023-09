Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of more 47,000 Jettas because of an ignition switch issue. (shaunl/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 47,000 Volkswagens because of an ignition switch issue.

The NHTSA said that some 2019 to 2020 Volkswagen Jettas that have a conventional ignition switch may fail in high-temperature environments.

Dealers will replace the switch for free.

Owners will be contacted by mail on Oct. 27, but owners can contact Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298.

