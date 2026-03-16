Recall alert: 48K Fords recalled over valve failure

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Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of nearly 48,000 vehicles. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of nearly 48,000 vehicles due to a valve issue.

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The NHTSA said the recall is due to a failure of the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, which can cause the vehicle to lose drive power.

The recall affects the following vehicles from the 2025 model year:

  • Ranger
  • Lincoln Nautilus
  • Mustang
  • Maverick
  • Explorer
  • Escape
  • Lincoln Corsair
  • Bronco Sport
  • Bronco

There is currently no repair available for the issue, so owners will receive two letters regarding the recall.

The first will be sent this week, and a second will be sent once the fix has been determined. The second letter is expected in September.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S10.

The vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

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