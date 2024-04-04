Recall alert: 51K mini choppers recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of a mini electric chopper sold by Walmart. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 51,750 mini-electric choppers.

The blade inside the choppers made by Mainstays and sold by Walmart can operate while the device is being put together before it is in the container and could cut someone. They were sold at Walmart from August 2022 through October 2023 for between $10 and $15, the CPSC said.

The cutters are rechargeable and cordless with a green lid, white body and clear bowl. There is a single attachment that has three curved blades on a white spindle.

A label on the bottom of the plastic bowl has the model number MS14100094536S1 printed on it.

You’re being told to stop using it and contact Walmart for a refund. It can also be returned to the store.

For more information, call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT or visit the company’s website.

