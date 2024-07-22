Recall alert: 54K Hyundai vehicles called over fuel pump issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 54,600 Hyundai vehicles. (Alexander Blinov/Alexandr Blinov - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 54,600 Hyundai vehicles over an issue with fuel pumps.

The pump may fail and cause the vehicle to lose power.

The recall covers some 2019 through 2022 Veloster N; 2019 through 2023 Genesis G70; 2022 and 2023 Elantra N; and 2022 and 2023 Kona N vehicles.

The NHTSA said that dealers will update the engine control module software and replace the pump assembly if necessary. The repairs will be done for free.

Owners will receive letters after Sept. 9.

You can reach out to Huyndai directly at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall numbers are 262 and 023G.

