Recall alert: 580K bottles of blood pressure medications recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

More than half a million bottles of a popular blood pressure medication have been recalled because they contain a chemical that could cause cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an alert affecting more than 580,800 bottles of Prazosin Hydrochloride capsules distributed by Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Three dosages are part of the recall: 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg.

Prazosin Hydrochloride is used to treat high blood pressure and in off-label usage, can help treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, specifically for nightmares and sleep problems, USA Today reported.

The FDA said the medications have an N-nitroso Prazosin impurity C that is higher than the acceptable levels.

The following medication lots are being recalled

Prazosin Hydrochloride, 1 mg capsules, recall number D-0104-2026 (181,659 bottles)

NDC number NDC 0093-4067-01 (100 capsules)

3010544A, Exp Date: 10/2025

3010545A, Exp Date: 10/2025

3010567A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010590A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010601A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010602A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010603A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010652A, Exp Date: 07/2026

3010670A, Exp Date: 07/2026

3010671A, Exp Date: 07/2026

3010678A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010700A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010701A, Exp Date: 08/2026

NDC 0093-4067-10 (1,000 capsules)

3010440A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010672A, Exp Date: 07/2026

Prazosin Hydrochloride, 2 mg capsules, recall number D-0105-2026 ( 291,512 bottles)

NDC 0093-4068-01 (100 capsules)

3010398A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010399A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010400A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010401A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010353A, Exp Date: 12/2025

3010439A, Exp Date: 01/2026

3010388A, Exp Date: 01/2026

3010526A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010527A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010591A, Exp Date: 07/2026

3010343A, Exp Date: 10/2025

3010352A, Exp Date: 11/2025

3010468A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010469A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010461A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010629A, Exp Date: 09/2026

3010653A, Exp Date: 01/2027

3010654A, Exp Date: 02/2027

3010679A, Exp Date: 02/2027

3010702A, Exp Date: 02/2027

3010547A, Exp Date: 04/2026

NDC 0093-4068-10 (1,000 capsules)

3010402A Exp Date: 02/2028

3010593A, Exp Date: 07/2026

3010610A, Exp Date: 09/2026

Prazosin Hydrochloride, 5 mg capsules, recall number D-0106-2026 (107,673 bottles)

NDC 0093-4069-01 (100 capsules)

3010403A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010385A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010404A, Exp Date: 02/2026

3010405A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010510A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010528A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010354A, Exp Date: 03/2026

3010592A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010605A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010611A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010612A, Exp Date: 08/2026

3010655A, Exp Date: 02/2027

3010703A, Exp Date: 02/2027

NDC 0093-4069-52 (250 capsules)

3010430A, Exp Date: 11/2025

3010613A, Exp Date: 08/2026

NDC 0093-4069-05 (500 capsules)

3010406A, Exp Date: 02/2026

The FDA has classified the recall as a Class II, which is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

No official guidance has been issued on what to do with the recalled medication, but GoodRx advises people with any recalled medications to check the lot number and contact a pharmacist and prescriber, then throw away the medication, USA Today reported.

